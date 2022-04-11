Dalton Renne pitches University of Hawaii past UC Riverside
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH pitcher Dalton Renne pitched effectively on Sunday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Stone Miyao throws to first to complete double play.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree