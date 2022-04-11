Dalton Renne pitches University of Hawaii past UC Riverside

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dalton Renne’s opening act helped the University of Hawaii baseball team close out a three-game sweep of UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Dalton Renne’s opening act helped the University of Hawaii baseball team close out a three-game sweep of UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium.

Before a Sunday matinee crowd of 1,428, Renne allowed five hits in 61⁄3 innings — the longest outing for a Rainbow Warrior this season — in a 5-1 victory. The ’Bows won their first series of 2022 while improving to 13-16 overall and 6-6 in the Big West.

Tai Atkins quelled a Highlander threat in the seventh, and pitched 22⁄3 scoreless innings for his second save. Left fielder Naighel Alil‘i Calderon contributed a two-run double, and designated hitter Kyson Donahue and third baseman Aaron Ujimori each had three hits. The ’Bows won their season-high fifth in a row.

But it was Renne who set the tone as the “opener,” a starter who is predetermined to pitch only a few innings. But after a six-pitch first inning, Renne had found a less-taxing formula. The Highlanders are aggressive opposite-field hitters who hunt outside pitches. Renne’s plan was to throw fastballs inside and then snap sliders away.

“Getting in when I can, then using the slider when I needed to,” Renne said.

Pitching coach Mathew Troupe said the Highlanders’ attack mode is “kind of frustrating, but it was beautiful at the same time. They swing, they swing, they swing. It works for Dalton because all he does is throw strikes, throw strikes, throw strikes.”

Renne retired the first nine Highlanders before plunking Jacob Badawi to open the fourth. Renne did not allow a hit through five innings.

“I was trying to go one inning at a time,” Renne said. “Sitting there in the third, fourth inning, thinking about the next inning and not worrying about stats.”

Marcellus Pearson’s grounder up the middle spoiled Renne’s no-hit bid in the sixth. But Renne induced a fielder’s choice and then an inning-ending double play. Renne exited after the Highlanders loaded the bases with one out in the seventh. Atkins yielded an RBI single, but then shut down the Highlanders the rest of the way.

“Short innings, quick pitches, pitch count was low,” said Renne, who threw 62 pitches, with 44 for strikes. He struck out four, walked none, and coaxed nine groundouts.

Renne suffered an elbow injury leading to Tommy John surgery as a Banks (Ore.) High senior. He then went to Chemeketa Community College, where he played basketball and baseball. At 6 feet 7 and 212, Renne had to work on his flexibility at UH. He joined the ’Bows in August 2020.

“He didn’t let his body be athletic,” said Troupe, who was hired in June. “He’s a basketball player, right? He’s athletic, he can move. For whatever reason, he was very mechanical, very tight. We watched some videos, we loosened him up.”

Renne said: “This summer, I got back to the right movements. It played a part.”

Atkins had a stretch of struggling before regaining his form a week ago. There were times left-handed Atkins was overthrowing to his glove side, with his upper body leaning in the same direction. Video reviews and Atkins’ diligent workouts corrected the glitch.

“He comes in and pounds the zone and makes them hit, which is good, because he’s hard to hit,” Troupe said of Atkins.

Hill also tinkered with the lineup, moving his fastest player, Calderon (6.2 seconds over 60 yards), to the top of the order.

“He just gives you a tough at bat,” Hill said. “Like that old Disney movie, I call him the ‘world’s greatest athlete.’ He’s just electric out here. He causes a lot of anxiety for the other team.”

With two outs in the second, the ’Bows had runners at second and third. Calderon smacked a pitch into right-center to bring home Kyson Donahue from third and Jordan Donahue from second to extend UH’s lead to 3-0.

“I’ve got to put it up to the coaches,” Calderon said. “They put their trust in me to be that guy. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Calderon said the ’Bows’ focus is enhanced with the Wim Hof Method, which employs immune-boosting breathing “The mental preparation we do before games really helps,” Calderon said. “We did some Wim Hof breathing. Coach Hill lines it up. He sets us up for success.”

After completing the sweep, the ’Bows can exhale.