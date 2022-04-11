Scoreboard – April 11, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Division I tournament, Round 1. Division II tournament, Round 1

OIA West boys: Campbell at Waialua; Nanakuli at Aiea; Mililani at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. Matches start at 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

ILH, Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Campbell at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Nanakuli; Kalaheo at McKinley; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalani at McKinley; Kalaheo at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Water Polo

College women

Hawaii 14, Long Beach State 5

Goal Scorers—Hawaii: Alba Bonamusa Boix 3, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie 2, Lara Luka 2, Lot Stertefeld 2, Morgan McDowell 2, Olivia Kistler 2, Libby Gault. LBSU: Marilia Eleni Mimides 2, Orsi Hertzka, Elena Kotanchyan, Amanda Price.

Softball

College

Pacific West Conference

Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 0

Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 1

ILH

DIVISION I

Team W L T GB

‘Iolani 6 2 0 —

Kamehameha 5 2 0 ½

Maryknoll 4 3 0 1½

Punahou 3 4 0 2½

Mid-Pacific 0 7 0 5½

OIA East

Team W L T GB

Kaiser 5 1 0 —

Kalani 5 1 0 —

Moanalua 4 2 0 1

Roosevelt 2 4 0 3

Castle 2 4 0 3

Kailua 0 6 0 5

OIA West

Team W L T GB

Kapolei 5 1 0 —

Mililani 5 1 0 —

Leilehua 3 3 0 2

Campbell 3 3 0 2

Waianae 1 5 0 4

Pearl City 1 5 0 4

Baseball

College

Pacific West Conference

Hawaii Hilo 7, Hawaii Pacific 6

Hawaii Hilo 8, Hawaii Pacific 4

ILH

DIVISION I

Team W L T GB

Saint Louis 12 1 1 —

Kamehameha 8 4 1 3½

Mid-Pacific 9 5 0 3½

Maryknoll 8 5 1 4

Punahou 8 5 1 4

‘Iolani 4 9 0 8

Pac-Five 2 12 0 10½

DIVISION II

Team W L T GB

Damien 2 12 0 —

OIA East

TEAM W L GB

Kalani 8 2 —

Kailua 7 3 1

Moanalua 6 5 2½

Kaiser 5 5 3

Roosevelt 5 6 3½

Castle 3 7 5

Farrington 2 8 6

OIA West

TEAM W L GB

Pearl City 6 2 —

Mililani 6 2 —

Campbell 6 2 —

Leilehua 3 5 3

Aiea 2 6 4

Kapolei 1 7 5

OIA D-II

Team W L GB

Nanakuli 10 1 —

Waipahu 9 1 ½

Waianae 7 3 2½

Kahuku 5 5 4½

Waialua 5 6 5

Radford 4 6 5½

Kaimuki 4 6 5½

Kalaheo 2 8 7½

McKinley 0 10 9½