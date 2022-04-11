Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 11, 2022 Today Updated 8:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon. ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m. ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 4 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Division I tournament, Round 1. Division II tournament, Round 1 OIA West boys: Campbell at Waialua; Nanakuli at Aiea; Mililani at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. Matches start at 5 p.m. TUESDAY BASEBALL ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon. ILH, Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA West Division I: Campbell at Kapolei, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waipahu at Nanakuli; Kalaheo at McKinley; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalani at McKinley; Kalaheo at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m. Water Polo College women Hawaii 14, Long Beach State 5 Goal Scorers—Hawaii: Alba Bonamusa Boix 3, Elyse Lemay-Lavoie 2, Lara Luka 2, Lot Stertefeld 2, Morgan McDowell 2, Olivia Kistler 2, Libby Gault. LBSU: Marilia Eleni Mimides 2, Orsi Hertzka, Elena Kotanchyan, Amanda Price. Softball College Pacific West Conference Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 0 Hawaii Pacific 2, Chaminade 1 ILH DIVISION I Team W L T GB ‘Iolani 6 2 0 — Kamehameha 5 2 0 ½ Maryknoll 4 3 0 1½ Punahou 3 4 0 2½ Mid-Pacific 0 7 0 5½ OIA East Team W L T GB Kaiser 5 1 0 — Kalani 5 1 0 — Moanalua 4 2 0 1 Roosevelt 2 4 0 3 Castle 2 4 0 3 Kailua 0 6 0 5 OIA West Team W L T GB Kapolei 5 1 0 — Mililani 5 1 0 — Leilehua 3 3 0 2 Campbell 3 3 0 2 Waianae 1 5 0 4 Pearl City 1 5 0 4 Baseball College Pacific West Conference Hawaii Hilo 7, Hawaii Pacific 6 Hawaii Hilo 8, Hawaii Pacific 4 ILH DIVISION I Team W L T GB Saint Louis 12 1 1 — Kamehameha 8 4 1 3½ Mid-Pacific 9 5 0 3½ Maryknoll 8 5 1 4 Punahou 8 5 1 4 ‘Iolani 4 9 0 8 Pac-Five 2 12 0 10½ DIVISION II Team W L T GB Damien 2 12 0 — OIA East TEAM W L GB Kalani 8 2 — Kailua 7 3 1 Moanalua 6 5 2½ Kaiser 5 5 3 Roosevelt 5 6 3½ Castle 3 7 5 Farrington 2 8 6 OIA West TEAM W L GB Pearl City 6 2 — Mililani 6 2 — Campbell 6 2 — Leilehua 3 5 3 Aiea 2 6 4 Kapolei 1 7 5 OIA D-II Team W L GB Nanakuli 10 1 — Waipahu 9 1 ½ Waianae 7 3 2½ Kahuku 5 5 4½ Waialua 5 6 5 Radford 4 6 5½ Kaimuki 4 6 5½ Kalaheo 2 8 7½ McKinley 0 10 9½ Previous Story Brianna Do and Haru Nomura qualify for Lotte Championship