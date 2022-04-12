comscore Column: Costs balloon for Haiku Stairs’ dubious demolition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Costs balloon for Haiku Stairs’ dubious demolition

  • By Chris Dacus
  • Today
  • Updated 6:54 p.m.

Honolulu’s mayor and City Council are increasing the Haiku Stairs demolition budget by a whopping 30% and the project has not even started. Read more

