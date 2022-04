Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Pink Palace of the Pacific is offering Easter Sunday brunch April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch will be in the Monarch Room and costs $135 per adult ($75 per child). Read more

The Pink Palace of the Pacific is offering Easter Sunday brunch April 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch will be in the Monarch Room and costs $135 per adult ($75 per child).

Brunch highlights will include oysters on the half shell, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon avocado toast, porchetta, slow-roasted prime rib with horseradish crème and red wine sauce, assorted sashimi, snow crab, bread pudding French toast, a selection of international and domestic cheeses, Kauai shrimp cocktail and a dessert station.

For reservations and more information, call 808-921-4600.

A new poke option

Hawaii’s first Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar recently opened at International Market Place. The company is known for its popular poke bowls, boba milk teas and Dole soft serve.

“Entering the Honolulu market at the legendary International Market Place is a huge step for the Uncle Sharkii networks,” states Fen Reyes, founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “To say we are excited is an understatement. This move marks a monumental step in Uncle Sharkii’s brand history.”

To learn more, visit unclesharkii.com.

This kona brewery is open for tours

Kona Brewing Hawaii’s new 30,000-square-foot brewery in Kailua-Kona is now fully operational and open for public tours.

Located down the road from its pub and original brewery built 28 years ago, this six year-long project is one of the most anticipated breweries in the islands. The new location is now producing the brand’s Big Wave Golden Ale and Longboard Island Lager. With its new capacity, all beer brewed in Hawaii will remain exclusively within the islands.

Public tours of the new facility are now available; reservations are required and can be made at konabrewinghawaii.com. Each tour costs $20 and consists of a group of 12 people and includes four 4-ounce beer samples for individuals age 21 and over. Call 808-334-2739 to learn more.

Chubbies is on the move

Chubbies Burgers, known for its food stand serving quality burger fare in the Kakaako area, will be relocating to Kaimuki. The biz will be moving into the restaurant space at 1145 12th Ave. (the former Koko Head Café space).

“This location will be a great fit for the Chubbies Burgers brand,” states Jeffrey Nedry, owner of Chubbies Burgers. “We love the neighborhood of Kaimuki and feel that Chubbies will be a great addition to the collection of small businesses in the area.

We are so glad to finally graduate from our food trailer into a brick-and-mortar location.”

The opening date for the Kaimuki location is scheduled for early May. Chubbies plans to add a few new items to its menu, including a couple beers and cocktails. The final date of service at the Kakaako food trailer will be at the end of April (exact date to be announced).

For updates, follow @chubbieshawaii on social media.