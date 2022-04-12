A tasty stew

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Make this light and tasty stew using whatever type of long green squash you can find at the grocery store, farmers market or growing in your yard. Read more

Make this light and tasty stew using whatever type of long green squash you can find at the grocery store, farmers market or growing in your yard. Common types would be loofah or opo squash.

These squash cook up soft and silky. They also contain lots of liquid, which comes out in the cooking, so without adding much water, you’ll get a light shiitake-flavored broth.

One of our Tzu Chi Hawaii kitchen volunteers says the most important part of the preparation is to clean the dry shiitake mushrooms very well — a good rinsing is necessary and then rub them with flour before rinsing again.

Shiitakes ’n’ Squash

Ingredients:

• 1 medium (1 to 1 1/2 pounds) loofah squash or opo squash (sometimes called long squash)

• 6 dried medium-sized shiitake mushrooms

• Flour, to clean mushrooms

• Thumb-sized piece ginger, peeled and slivered

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon sugar

• 1/4 cup water

Directions:

Peel squash and cut in large chunks. If squash is older and seeds are hard, scoop them out; otherwise, they can be left in.

Rinse mushrooms in cold water twice; drain well. Cover with more clean water and let sit until soft. Sprinkle with flour and rub into mushrooms. Let sit a few minutes, then rinse again. Squeeze out liquid and slice thinly.

Heat oil in a wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; stir-fry until browned. Add ginger, stir-fry until fragrant. Add squash; toss. Sprinkle with salt and sugar. Pour water around edges of pan.

When water simmers, turn oﬀ heat and cover pan.

When squash is easily pierced with a fork, remove cover. Don’t let it get mushy. Taste and add more salt and/or sugar if needed.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 80 calories, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.