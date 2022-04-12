An egg-stravaganza

After Easter comes and goes, you might have dozens of hard-boiled eggs on hand from egg coloring, Easter eggs hunts and other festive activities related to the holiday. This year, avoid being egg-ed out by using up all those leftover hard-boiled eggs in creative ways that go beyond egg salad.

Boost that breakfast bowl

No matter what’s in your bowl — rice, quinoa, avocado, pesto — finish it off with a hard-boiled egg.

That’s a wrap

While breakfast burritos typically include scrambled eggs, simply chop up those hard-boiled eggs and layer them — along with your favorite meat, cheese and salsa — in a flour tortilla.

An ‘egg’-cellent casserole

Combine your favorite casserole ingredients — like bacon, cheddar and spinach — with hard-boiled eggs to whip up an easy breakfast the whole family is sure to love. Mornings just got way easier.

Assemble a Cobb salad

Cobb salads usually include cherry tomatoes, avocado, cheese, lettuce and hard-boiled eggs. Bonus: If you have leftover ham, this is a great way to use it up.

Elevate that avocado toast

You usually see runny eggs that crown an avocado toast, but a hard-boiled one can still make this a breakfast of champions.

The ultimate sandwich

Open-faced egg sandwiches aren’t only for breakfast. An open-faced ham and cheese sammie — topped with a hard-boiled egg — is a perfect lunch option.

Deviled eggs

This is the one of the fastest ways to plow through all those hard-boiled eggs. Make yours more gourmet by sprinkling chopped green onions and bacon on top.

Magnificent mac salad

When it comes to beloved local side dishes, mac salad is a staple — even if your Easter potluck is over.

A twist on egg salad

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without egg salad, but consider changing things up by adding unique ingredients like capers and red onions for some extra zest and flavor.

Hopeless ‘ramen’-tic

Soft-boiled eggs are a popular topping when it comes to ramen. Why not substitute them with a hard-boiled option?

‘Chop’ to it

Yes, you read that right — finely chopped hard-boiled eggs can be used when it comes to baking, even for classic chocolate chip cookies.

A nice niçoise

Lunch just got fancy — salmon niçoise salad is known for its flaky fish, but you can add more quartered hard-boiled eggs to make it packed with protein.