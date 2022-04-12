Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Easter Sunday (April 17) is right around the corner, and limited-time sweet and savory specials are available to commemorate the day. Read more

Easter Sunday (April 17) is right around the corner, and limited-time sweet and savory specials are available to commemorate the day. Check out the options below.

Sweet and Savory

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) is offering two Easter specials, available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 16-17. Indulge in the Easter mini pastry box ($25), which comprises carrot cake, chocolate haupia bunny tart, hot cross bun bread pudding and lemon macarons. Or, order the Easter plate ($28), which includes smoked kurobuta ham, smoked salmon hash cake, jidori fried chicken and roasted vegetables and potato. To learn more, call 808-524-0499 or visit artizenbymw.com.

Some ‘bunny’ loves you

Indulge in Basalt’s (2255 Kuhio Ave.) Easter s’mores pancakes ($21), available only on April 17 from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The restaurant’s signature charcoal buttermilk pancakes get a festive makeover with marshmallow fluff, Peeps, chocolate chips, sprinkles, graham cracker crumbs and Easter egg candies on top. The Easter Bunny will be at the eatery for photos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For reservations and more info, call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

Just ‘hop’ along

A Cake Life (2320 S. King St.) is offering a variety of themed treats for Easter. Choose from the Hoppy Easter box ($55), Hey Peeps box ($31.50), cookie kits ($38), mini cookie kits ($11), Easter egg Picasso kits ($25), cookie cards ($5-$6), Easter cake cups ($4.50) and shortie cakes ($36). The Hoppy Easter dessert box features a variety of themed goodies like decorated Easter Oreos, lemon blueberry tarts, a bunny sugar cookie, mini cheesecakes with a fresh berry topping, Easter Chex Mix and more. The business’s popular Easter cookie kits ($38) include 12 baked sugar cookies, four bags of royal icing and three assorted sprinkles. To learn more or to order, visit acakelife.com or call 808-542-0131.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s

dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).