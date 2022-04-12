comscore Honolulu’s spending of COVID-19 relief funds questioned | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu’s spending of COVID-19 relief funds questioned

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.

City officials are still trying to decide how to spend much of $386 million awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Complicating the matter is a disagreement between Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s administration and City Council members over who gets to make spending decisions, which, in turn, is giving rise to questions about transparency and public oversight. Read more

