comscore Gov. David Ige pushes Board of Water Supply to repair wells to boost water supply | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. David Ige pushes Board of Water Supply to repair wells to boost water supply

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY “<strong>We don’t completely agree with (Governor Ige’s) analysis, and we would like to see his numbers.”</strong> <strong>Ernie Lau</strong> <em>Manager and chief engineer, Board of Water Supply</em>

    COURTESY HONOLULU BOARD OF WATER SUPPLY

    We don’t completely agree with (Governor Ige’s) analysis, and we would like to see his numbers.”

    Ernie Lau

    Manager and chief engineer, Board of Water Supply

Oahu residents are facing mandatory restrictions on their water use, and developers could have to grapple with a moratorium on new construction as the hot, dry summer months approach — consequences of a reduction in water capacity due to 2021’s Red Hill emergency. Read more

Previous Story
Students, staff at schools affected by Red Hill fuel leak remain wary of tap water

Scroll Up