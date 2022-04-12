comscore Kokua Line: Does new law affect senior photo shoots? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does new law affect senior photo shoots?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

Question: Can commercial photographers still stage “senior picture” photo sessions on the beaches mentioned in Bill 38? These are the outdoor photos popular among high school seniors. They’re done this time of year for pictures to put on signs family members hold up at lei-giving after graduation. Read more

Previous Story
Students, staff at schools affected by Red Hill fuel leak remain wary of tap water

Scroll Up