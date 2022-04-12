Kokua Line: Does new law affect senior photo shoots?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Can commercial photographers still stage “senior picture” photo sessions on the beaches mentioned in Bill 38? These are the outdoor photos popular among high school seniors. They’re done this time of year for pictures to put on signs family members hold up at lei-giving after graduation. I’m talking about pictures taken by a professional photographer (paid), not by a family member for free.

Answer: No, unless the commercial photographer has a valid permit that was issued before the law took effect, according to the city. “All commercial activity at city beach parks from Waimanalo to Makapuu, except for movie or television filming activities, are now illegal as a result of the ordinance formerly known as Bill 38. We do want the public to be aware that though the Bill 38 restrictions are in effect, there are some commercial permits that were issued on a monthly and yearly basis (such as photography). Because these permits were issued prior to this bill being signed into law, they are in effect under their original terms until their expiration,” Nathan Serota, spokesman for Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said in an email.

Other readers have asked similar questions not only about senior photos, but also family portraits, engagement pictures, baby photos and other outdoor photo shoots popular with Hawaii residents. Although weddings have gotten the most attention, all those other types of photo shoots are outlawed at the named locations, too, if they are commercial (paid) and unpermitted.

Film and television productions with permits are exempt from the law, which Mayor Rick Blan­giardi signed last week, after the Honolulu City Council approved Bill 38 on a 7-2 vote. Read the measure at 808ne.ws/bill38.

Some observers say the law will be tough to enforce, as the city’s jurisdiction does not extend seaward of the shoreline. Also, as noted, some photographers do have permits that predate the law.

Q: Is someone allowed to hang a campaign sign from a highway overpass because it’s political expression?

A: No. It’s illegal to hang campaign signs on overpasses, poles, fences or signposts that are visible from state highways, and it’s also illegal to wave campaign signs on overpasses above highways, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Q: Will masks be required for Summer Fun?

A: No, not as it stands now. Face masks will be optional for participants and staff, assuming that COVID-19 restrictions don’t change before the recreational program kicks off June 6.

Auwe

My seventh grade granddaughter went surfing with two of her classmates at Waikiki beach. They are beginners at the sport of surfing but were so dismayed when a surf instructor with a group of tourists began yelling at them to “paddle out! Get away! Go someplace else!” … The ocean belongs to all of us, not just the money-hungry surf instructors. — R.M.

Mahalo

I was recently rescued off the side of Makapuu ridge by the HFD Air 1 crew and would like to say mahalo nui loa to the air crew. I especially want to thank Matt, who arrived by my side as I was clutching the limb of a small but stout hale koa tree. Matt calmly reassured me that all was fine while he strapped me onto his tag line for the short helicopter ride down the ridge to a soft landing in the grass field below. I would also like to thank Joseph and Mike from Climb Aloha, who retrieved my paragliding gear off the side of the ridge, and all the folks at The Queen’s Medical Center for helping with my medical needs. May your blessings to me be returned to you in bountiful measure. — Sincerely, Gerry Donohue, Juneau, Alaska

