EAH Housing has announced that Karen Seddon has been hired as the new regional vice president of Hawaii. She has decades of real estate development and affordable housing experience, including serving five years as executive director for the Hawaii Housing and Finance Development Corp., the state agency that develops and finances housing in Hawaii. Most recently, she was with The Michaels Organization in the positions of vice president and regional vice president in the Hawaii region.

