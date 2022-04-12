comscore Violent attack raises concern about crime in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Violent attack raises concern about crime in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 29 Waikiki residents Amanda Canada and Joe Herter were attacked at the corner of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue by a group of people in March. The pair believe they and their friends were targeted because they are Caucasian and have military connections. No arrests have been made so far.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 29 The corner of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki where Joe Herter and Amanda Canada were attacked is the same area where Marqus McNeil, 20, was fatally shot eight days earlier.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / MARCH 29 The results of Herter’s fractured eye socket can be seen.

Military veteran Joe Herter made his way back safely from Operation Iraqi Freedom with a combat action badge and medals, but on March 27 he almost didn’t make it back to his Waikiki home after he and his girlfriend were assaulted by a group of people as they left Kelley O’Neil’s Bar & Grill with two other couples. Read more

