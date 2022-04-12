comscore For surfing lawyer Bill Saunders, playing keeps aging at bay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For surfing lawyer Bill Saunders, playing keeps aging at bay

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  Bill Saunders

    Bill Saunders

  "Be consciously young at heart. Otherwise, you'll be just plain old."

Bill Saunders

Lifelong surfer and activist

    “Be consciously young at heart. Otherwise, you’ll be just plain old.”

    Lifelong surfer and activist

When a couple of classmates visited from the mainland in February, Honolulu attorney Bill Saunders, 69, hosted a small reunion, playing and singing tunes from the 1960s and ’70s with old friends on guitars. Read more

