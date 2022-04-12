comscore Former Punahou standout Kaulana Makaula leaves USC to come home and play for University of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Punahou standout Kaulana Makaula leaves USC to come home and play for University of Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

The University of Hawaii football team’s recruiting is rounding into shape with a commitment from two well-rounded defenders. Read more

