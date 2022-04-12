Former Punahou standout Kaulana Makaula leaves USC to come home and play for University of Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s recruiting is rounding into shape with a commitment from two well-rounded defenders. Read more

The University of Hawaii football team’s recruiting is rounding into shape with a commitment from two well-rounded defenders.

USC transfer and 2019 Punahou School graduate Kaulana Makaula and defensive lineman Etuate Moala will join the Rainbow Warriors this summer.

Makaula, who is 6 feet 3 and played at 220 pounds last year, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal on Jan. 29 after three seasons at USC. He moved from safety to inside linebacker last year, and finished with three tackles in a reserve role. Makaula is expected to compete at nickelback for the Warriors. Including the COVID-year exemption, he has three NCAA seasons remaining.

“Being in nickel, I can make plays in coverage and also be part of run fits,” Makaula said.

Makaula indicated UH offers a fresh start. Two games into the 2021 season, USC and head coach Clay Helton parted ways. Donte Williams was interim coach the rest of the season. On Nov. 28, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley was hired as head coach.

“When I made the decision to enter the transfer portal, it wasn’t because I was unhappy at USC,” Makaula said. “I could have continued with being in the same role that I had over the past three years. But being around guys who are now in the NFL, I believe in myself, and I think I’m ready for that next step in my college football career, and I think I’ll be able to do that going back home.”

He also said he wants to be part of what the Warriors are self-promoting as the “Braddahhood,” their call of unity.

“No matter how far I’ve journeyed away from home, I carry the ‘808’ on my chest and my back wherever I go,” Makaula said. “Home is always going to be home for me. With Timmy Chang coming in (as head coach) and shaking up the whole state and bringing that energy of football back to the islands, that was very intriguing to me.”

As a Punahou senior, Makaula was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2018 All-State second team.

Moala, who is 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds, is experienced at every spot on the defensive line. He can play a piano and probably lift one. He is teaching himself Japanese.

Moala has the single focus of making an impact with the Warriors. He is preparing for the May 23 start to UH’s first summer session. Moala will have five years to play four UH seasons.

Moala said he likes “pretty much everything” about UH and the football program. He said he visited UH last weekend, and made the commitment after that.

After graduating from Martin Luther King Jr. High in Riverside, Calif., Moala enrolled at the U.S. Military Preparatory Academy. He suffered an injury, and ended up staying two years. Time at a prep academy does not trigger the start of the NCAA’s eligibility clock. He returned to Riverside, then made contact with UH.

Moala projects as a 3-technique tackle. He is capable of bench-pressing 420 pounds.

Moala has several non-football interests. He took Spanish in high school, but was eager to learn other languages. His current project is Japanese. “I don’t like learning (a new language) in the classroom environment,” Moala said. “It’s more to learn on my own.”

Moala, who does read music, learned to play the piano by ear. He recently focused on R&B, and also freestyle and improvisational.