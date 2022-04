Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the third consecutive week and a school record fourth time this season, Hawaii beach volleyball players Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle were named the Big West Conference Pairs Team of the Week after impressive outings against nationally ranked opposition.

Glagau and Van Sickle were a perfect 4-0 over the weekend while playing in the top flight, picking up pairs of victories on both days against No. 6 Loyola Marymount and No. 7 Grand Canyon. The pair dropped just one set all weekend. They scored the tying point in UH’s 3-2 duals win over No. 6 LMU.

The pair holds a team-best 23-7 record while playing exclusively at the No. 1 flight, including wins in 16 of their past 18 matches. They are 10-2 in their past 12 matches against ranked opponents. Seven of those wins came against Top 10 competition.

HPU’s Torres earns conference award

Hawaii Pacific pitcher Malia Torres was picked as the Pacific West Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for her efforts last week.

The senior right-hander pitched a two-hit shutout on just 72 pitches against Chaminade on Sunday to lead the Sharks to a 2-0 victory. Torres picked up her eighth win of the season, and third complete game without allowing a run. She struck out a trio of hitters while giving up just two walks as she leaned on her defense, which responded with just a single error in the win.

Torres owns an 8-12 record this year, with two shutouts and 20 complete games in 22 mound appearances.