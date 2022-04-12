comscore Distance runner Parker Wagnild is a favorite at first state track championships in three years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Distance runner Parker Wagnild is a favorite at first state track championships in three years

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid Pacific’s Parker Wagnild was disappointed in his effort in the state cross country championships but used it as a lesson.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mid Pacific’s Parker Wagnild was disappointed in his effort in the state cross country championships but used it as a lesson.

The spirit lives in the heart of young Parker Wagnild. Wins, losses, exhilaration, heartbreak. All of it matters and none of it matters. Wagnild loves and lives to run in a Mid-Pacific track and field program that grows each season. Read more

Previous Story
BeachBows swept on senior night
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 12, 2022

Scroll Up