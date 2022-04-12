Maryknoll tops Kamehameha to muddle ILH softball race

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senior night wasn’t quite the same for No. 2 Kamehameha, and it was all because of the visitors in maroon, gold and pewter gray uniforms. Read more

Maryknoll got a complete-game effort from sophomore Jenna Sniffen, and Carys Murakami, Nellian McEnroe-Marinas and Ua Chung belted home runs as No. 5 Maryknoll pulled away for a 9-3 win over Kamehameha on Monday afternoon.

Kamehameha had a chance to tie first-place ‘Iolani (6-2) with a win in the regular-season finale. Instead, the Warriors finished 5-3, tied with Maryknoll for second place. ‘Iolani claims an automatic state-tournament berth as the league enters the second-round, double-elimination tournament next week.

“I feel good. From the beginning of the season until now, we haven’t really been playing our best, but we showed up today and played how we’re supposed to play,” said McEnroe-Marinas, who was flawless at shortstop.

Sniffen allowed four hits, struck out three, walked six and hit four batters. She battled out of bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth innings.

“I think that we played really well as a team and pitching-wise, I felt I was in the zone for once, and my offense backed me up,” Sniffen said.

Spartans coach John Uekawa believes his team is starting to peak.

“One through nine, everybody made a contribution, as well as defensively and on the basepaths, too,” he said. “We’re where we’re supposed to have been. Nothing more, nothing less. We know how good we are. It’s just a matter of showing people who we are.”

The game was a scoreless duel between Sniffen and Kamehameha starter Madison Rabe for three innings. In the top of the fourth, McEnroe-Marinas and Makena Nera flied out to left before Chung poked her solo shot over the fence to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.

“Today, I came in with making adjustments. I didn’t do anything big. Last game, we played on TV. I got jammed a lot. I was more under instead of getting on top of the ball. We worked on that since then a lot and it feels really good I made my adjustments this time around,” Chung said.

In the top of the fifth, Maryknoll scored three times. Jacie Ano walked with one out and Murakami smacked an opposite-field home run to right field to open the Spartans’ lead to 3-0.

“Coach Henson (Thomas) taught me to use my legs and I credit him for helping my hitting, being able to make adjustments and work through the ball,” Murakami said.

With two outs, McEnroe-Marinas smoked a home run over the center-field fence to stretch the lead to four runs.

“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it. I was expecting inside and (she) pitched me out. I swung. It wasn’t really my plan,” she said.

Kamehameha responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Colby McClinton singled and stole second base with one out, and Nicole Donahue walked. After Miquela Leopoldo walked to load the bases, Mariah Antoque lined a single to center, scoring McClinton and Donahue for the Warriors’ first two runs.

With two outs, Kylee Matsuda singled to right, plating Leopoldo and bringing Kamehameha within 4-3. Sniffen then hit Destiny Lum to load the bases, but got Haley Agena to ground out to first, ending the inning.

The Spartans then scored two runs in the top of the sixth frame. Nera led off with a single and advanced to second base on a fielding error. After Chung grounded out, Chloe Chung singled to left, scoring Nera.

Haylee Cathcart walked and Ano struck out on a check swing. With two outs, Murakami clutched up again with a single to center, scoring Chloe Chung for a 6-3 Maryknoll lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Telles led off with a single to left and advanced on a fielding error, but Sniffen retired the Warriors’ sluggers: McClinton (fly ball), Donahue (pop fly) and Leopoldo (ground out).

Maryknoll then tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh. McEnroe-Marinas and Sniffen drew walks, and after Li‘i Sulusi replaced Rabe, she hit Nera on the leg to load the bases.

Ua Chung’s slicing fly ball deep to right was dropped by Antoque near the foul line, allowing McEnroe-Marinas to score.

After Chloe Chung lined into a 1-3 double play, Cathcart doubled to left, plating courtesy runner Jaycie Simpliciano and Nera to give Maryknoll a six-run lead.

Sniffen retired the Warriors in order in the bottom of the seventh.

“After this game, I feel pretty confident. Our team is hitting and our bullpen is going to be sharp. I trust in Ua and I trust in myself,” she said. “I think that’s going to be a key factor.”

At Kamehameha

Maryknoll (13-3, 5-3 ILH) 000 132 3 — 9 9 1

Kamehameha (10-4, 5-3 ILH) 000 300 0 — 3 4 2

Jenna Sniffen and Haylee Cathcart. Madison Rabe, Li‘i Sulusi (7) and Nicole Donahue. W—Sniffen. L—Rabe.