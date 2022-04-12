Hawaii Prep World | Sports Mililani passes Kapolei for third in softball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Lexie Tilton provided the cure — and the clout — for No. 1 ‘Iolani. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Lexie Tilton provided the cure — and the clout — for No. 1 ‘Iolani. The senior was bumped higher from the ninth position in the batting order to leadoff as the Raiders tried to end a two-game skid last week. All Tilton did was belt a grand slam in a 12-1 win over Punahou on Friday and then deliver a walk-off two-run homer against Kamehameha in ‘Iolani’s miraculous 4-2 comeback win. Coaches and media rewarded the Raiders with eight of nine first-place votes in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Kamehameha remained at No. 2 and needed a win over Maryknoll on Monday to force a first-place tiebreaker in the ILH regular-season standings. Mililani upended Leilehua and Kapolei, moving up two notches to No. 3. The Lady Trojans are now in a first-place tie in the OIA West with Kapolei. Baldwin returned to the Top 10 for the first time in three weeks. The Bears share the No. 9 slot with MIL rival Maui. Baldwin replaced Kaiser, which had been unbeaten in OIA East play before losing to Kalani on Saturday. Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 Apr. 11, 2022 Rank School (1st place) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (8) (17-3, 6-2 ILH) 89 1 2. Kamehameha (10-3, 5-2 ILH) 73 2 3. Mililani (1) (11-4, 5-1 OIA West) 67 5 4. Kapolei (8-3-1, 5-1 OIA West) 65 2 5. Maryknoll (12-3, 4-3 ILH) 63 4 6. Campbell (9-5, 3-3 OIA West) 39 8 7. Punahou (9-5, 3-3 ILH) 28 7 8. Leilehua (7-5, 3-3 OIA West) 24 6 9. (tie) Baldwin (10-2-1, 8-1 MIL) 12 NR 9. (tie) Maui (10-4, 5-1 MIL) 12 10 No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 9). Also receiving votes: Kalani 10, Nanakuli 5, Kealakehe 4, Kaiser 4. Previous Story BeachBows swept on senior night Next Story Scoreboard - April 12, 2022