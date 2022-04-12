comscore Mililani passes Kapolei for third in softball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani passes Kapolei for third in softball poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 p.m.

Lexie Tilton provided the cure — and the clout — for No. 1 ‘Iolani. Read more

Previous Story
BeachBows swept on senior night
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 12, 2022

Scroll Up