Mililani passes Kapolei for third in softball poll

Lexie Tilton provided the cure — and the clout — for No. 1 ‘Iolani.

The senior was bumped higher from the ninth position in the batting order to leadoff as the Raiders tried to end a two-game skid last week. All Tilton did was belt a grand slam in a 12-1 win over Punahou on Friday and then deliver a walk-off two-run homer against Kamehameha in ‘Iolani’s miraculous 4-2 comeback win.

Coaches and media rewarded the Raiders with eight of nine first-place votes in Monday’s Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10. Kamehameha remained at No. 2 and needed a win over Maryknoll on Monday to force a first-place tiebreaker in the ILH regular-season standings.

Mililani upended Leilehua and Kapolei, moving up two notches to No. 3. The Lady Trojans are now in a first-place tie in the OIA West with Kapolei.

Baldwin returned to the Top 10 for the first time in three weeks. The Bears share the No. 9 slot with MIL rival Maui. Baldwin replaced Kaiser, which had been unbeaten in OIA East play before losing to Kalani on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 11, 2022

Rank School (1st place) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (8) (17-3, 6-2 ILH) 89 1

2. Kamehameha (10-3, 5-2 ILH) 73 2

3. Mililani (1) (11-4, 5-1 OIA West) 67 5

4. Kapolei (8-3-1, 5-1 OIA West) 65 2

5. Maryknoll (12-3, 4-3 ILH) 63 4

6. Campbell (9-5, 3-3 OIA West) 39 8

7. Punahou (9-5, 3-3 ILH) 28 7

8. Leilehua (7-5, 3-3 OIA West) 24 6

9. (tie) Baldwin (10-2-1, 8-1 MIL) 12 NR

9. (tie) Maui (10-4, 5-1 MIL) 12 10

No longer in Top 10: Kaiser (No. 9).