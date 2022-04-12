Scoreboard – April 12, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

ILH, Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Campbell at Kapolei, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Nanakuli; Kalaheo at McKinley; Farrington vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Kaimuki; Farrington at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Moanalua; Kalani at McKinley; Kalaheo at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: tie-breaker, if necessary

OIA East: Farrington at Castle; Kailua at Kaiser; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Leilehua vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at McKinley; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Waianae at Radford; Waipahu at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: possible playoff.

ILH Division II: Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m. at Ala Wai Field NP.

OIA Division II: Radford at Aiea, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I tournament: Round 2

ILH boys, Division II tournament: Round 2

OIA West boys: Waianae at Pearl City; Leilehua at Kapolei; Aiea at Mililani; Waialua at Nanakuli; Waipahu at Campbell. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Apr. 11

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (17) 283 19-3 1

2. Penn State (1) 259 22-3 3

3. Long Beach State (1) 249 17-4 2

4. Hawaii 227 20-5 4

5. Southern California 207 19-6 6

6. UC Santa Barbara 197 16-8 5

7. Ball State 156 20-3 7

8. Pepperdine 143 14-9 8

9. UC San Diego 134 13-9 10

10. Grand Canyon 131 16-9 9

11. Loyola-Chicago 91 17-8 11

12. Stanford 76 12-11 12

13. Lewis 56 15-11 13

14. UC Irvine 32 10-13 14

15. McKendree 22 14-10 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Ohio State 7; BYU 2; Lincoln Memorial 2.

OIA

Boys’ Varsity

Mililani def. Leilehua 25-16, 25-18, 25-19

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

‘Iolani def Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-13, 25-16

Le Jardin def. Hawaiian Missions 25-13, 25-10, 25-20

Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-20, 25-17, 28-26

University Lab defeats Hanalani 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

Baseball

ILH

Varsity

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 0, 5 inn.

WP—Blade Paragas. LP—Matthew Kaneshiro.

Leading hitters: KSK—Aydan Lobetos 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Aukai Kea 1-3, 2 runs; Miecah Andres 2-2, run, RBI; Dane Palimo’o 1-2, bb, run, 2 RBIs; Cody Branco 2-2, run.

Water Polo

ILH

Girls’ Varsity II

‘Iolani 9, MPI 6

Goal Scorers: IOL—Sophia Owen 6, Sunshine West 1, Alexandria Labbe 2. MPI—Meryem Kurdu 1, Gigi Kiyabu 2, Amelia Morvant 1, Chanel Awai 2