Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi tests positive for COVID-19

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed in an email this morning.

According to a news release, Blangiardi is isolating and resting at home, saying he is in good spirits despite experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

Blangiardi’s office is in the processing of contacting those who had close contact with the mayor in the past few days. The city’s COVID-19 restrictions ended March 5 along with Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 emergency proclamation that expired March 25. On Monday, Blangiardi attended a proclamation ceremony to recognize the city’s emergency dispatchers for Telecommunications Week and also a press conference announcing the return of the Summer Fun Program. He was seen unmasked at the podium during both press conferences held outside.

“The mayor is expected to remain out of the office until sometime after the Easter holiday,” according to a statement.