I get it that the Red Hill fuel leak has had a major impact on Oahu’s water supply (“Water Woes,” Star-Advertiser, April 10). As unfortunate as it is, this disaster hastened the inevitable. We live on an island surrounded by salt water. There is not an infinite supply of potable water that the land has the ability to regenerate.

At some point in the near future, the never-ending construction that creates tax dollars will create a very real water shortage and impact construction, tax dollars and people’s livelihood. Sad but true — our government is a very poor steward of our land and limited natural resources.

Robert Sweeney

Ewa Beach

Individual water meters in future condo projects

Sunday’s “Water Woes” article tells a story different from the one provided to me by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS). Last Dec. 17, in response to questions, I was told: “BWS rules and regulations ensure we have the tools to reduce water demand through voluntary and mandatory conservation, water allotments, flow restrictors and law enforcement, if necessary.”

It is possible to dampen water use by business and single-family dwellers fairly by raising prices; they have individual meters. However, for most homeowner associations, there is just one meter. Some association members may be conservation-minded; others may not be. Yet all members will be penalized if use exceeds a limit. This is an unfair outcome.

Little can be done concerning this tilted scale for existing homeowner association members. Nevertheless, because no one knows where climate change will take us, it may be wise to consider installing water meters for each unit in future condominium properties.

Dr. Brooks B. Robinson

Kapiolani

Just finalize contract for Falls of Clyde already

Last August, the Star-Advertiser published our letter supporting the proposal from Falls of Clyde International (FOCI) to move Falls of Clyde to Scotland for restoration. That proposal met the mutual goals of removing the ship and preserving her. The state Department of Transportation Harbors Division (DOTHD) accepted the proposal and took months to complete the process. DOTHD now wants a performance bond by April 14. It knows prior attempts failed because of the bond requirement.

We question if a bond requirement was in the specifications. Research indicates the performance bond in the statutes is for construction contracts. The administrator has discretion to require a bond, but why, when FOCI’s proposal was vetted with technical details? Where is the logic that the Harbors Division will scrap its long-term goal, since 2015, of removing the ship?

As legal owners of the Falls of Clyde, we question the reasoning of DOTHD.

Bruce McEwan

President, Friends of Falls of Clyde

Time for U.S. to wake up and help Ukraine win

When I see the inhuman slaughter of civilian life and destruction of what were once beautiful cities in Ukraine, I am reminded of a famous quote. After the attacks were over on Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto is quoted as saying, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”

The world has responded by sending weapons and other support to the fighting Ukrainian people. There is a very short window now as Russian forces regroup and call in their reserves to attack eastern Ukraine for a final push. It’s up to the United States to lead the world and finally give Ukraine what it needs to win.

If only we can convince President Joe Biden to awaken and become a giant.

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

Fixing roads, potholes take much too long

Why does it take our state months to replace a stretch of road less than the length of a football field? It takes another month just to draw crooked white lines along the same bit of road!

We’ve wasted hard-earned dollars on punctured tires and spilled drinks from back-to-back potholes, money that could have been spent elsewhere. I’ve had to swerve a couple of lanes to avoid a pothole, or bite down to brace for impact.

Maybe before finishing the rail, Hawaii will try making flying cars to avoid the potholes.

Kai Miyaki

Diamond Head

