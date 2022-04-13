Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Wishing smooth sailing for canoes Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s gratifying to see a next generation set sail on the Polynesian voyaging canoes, Hokule‘a and Hikianalia. The double-hulled canoes were expected in Hilo today and will push on to Tahiti, where the crew will join a global Blue Climate Summit to address climate change. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s gratifying to see a next generation set sail on the Polynesian voyaging canoes, Hokule‘a and Hikianalia. The double-hulled canoes were expected in Hilo today and will push on to Tahiti, where the crew will join a global Blue Climate Summit to address climate change. The sail precedes an ambitious plan to circumnavigate the Pacific next year in the Moananuiakea Voyage. More than 200 new crew members will become part of this great venture, carrying on the legacy of Polynesian voyaging and advocating for clean oceans. We wish them well. Tussle at city over use of ARPA funds Ideally, American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent through normal budgeting. But in an emergency, executive orders are faster, so Mayor Rick Blangiardi took the helm of ARPA. Now the City Council wants in, with Chairman Tommy Waters saying it had waived budget control only for the previous federal law, called the CARES Act. If that’s so, why did the legal language include “any other subsequent act or similar act … to address needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic”? Words matter. Previous Story Off the News: Popping up a rainy-day fiscal umbrella