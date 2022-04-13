comscore Off the News: Wishing smooth sailing for canoes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Wishing smooth sailing for canoes

It’s gratifying to see a next generation set sail on the Polynesian voyaging canoes, Hokule‘a and Hikianalia. The double-hulled canoes were expected in Hilo today and will push on to Tahiti, where the crew will join a global Blue Climate Summit to address climate change. Read more

