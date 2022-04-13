comscore Editorial: Hope on horizon for more housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hope on horizon for more housing

  Today
  • Updated 6:24 p.m.

Might this be the year that Hawaii truly moves forward in providing affordable housing to its residents? With as much as $1 billion in overall funding for housing under discussion as the state Legislature reaches its home stretch, it’s possible. “I’m hopeful,” says state Rep. Nadine Nakamura, Housing Committee chairwoman. Read more

