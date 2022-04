Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Army announced Tuesday that it will conduct a controlled burn next week at the Schofield Barracks training range complex to reduce the risk of summer wildfires.

The service received approval from the state Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch for the burn after extensive preparations, which included coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure all state, federal and Army requirements are met, according to an Army news release.

“There’s a short time period following the wet winter months when all prescribed burn parameters are right, prior to the dry summer months,” said Chief Alex Temporado, Fire Division chief, Directorate of Emergency Service, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

Despite record rainfall in December, as of March the state Department of Land and Natural Resources warned that most of Hawaii is experiencing drought conditions at a time of year when rainfall should be plentiful. All of the main Hawaiian Islands are experiencing at least moderate drought, and monitored stream flows are at record-low rates, the agency said.

Temporado said the controlled burn is expected to take three days. A variety of personnel will be on hand to support and monitor the burn, including natural and cultural resource specialists, explosive ordnance disposal specialists and law enforcement.

Live-fire training sometimes sparks wildfires in dry, grassy environments if not mitigated. A series of wildfires in Makua Valley eventually led to a lawsuit that forced the Army to suspend live-fire training in the area.

Guinea grass and other vegetation at the Schofield range can become fuel during summer months for brush fires that can threaten nearby habitats. The Army has documented more than 30 species of endangered plants and animals that live around the Schofield training range complex, including the Oahu elepaio, an endangered flycatcher bird that resides in habitat above the range.

“Prescribed burns help prevent brush fire outbreaks on our training ranges and can reduce the number of brush fires by upwards of 70% annually,” said Temporado.

The Army said personnel will monitor humidity, wind and the concentration of potential fire fuel to minimize smoke and ash. Smoke-modeling software also will be used to detect the direction and amount of smoke throughout the burn.

“Controls on the smoke duration and amounts are very important and we will be monitoring weather data, smoke production and fire behavior to make informed decisions and adjustments as needed,” said Justin Turnbo, fire management officer for Army Garrison Hawaii’s Wildland Fire Division. “We will be taking all feasible precautions to lessen potential impacts on our neighbors.”

Officials said burn operations will occur only during daylight, and Army wildland firefighters will remain on-site each night to monitor the area for any potential flare-ups. The Federal Fire Department will be on standby for the duration of the burn in case of emergency.