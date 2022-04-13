comscore Homeland Security agents stop cyberattack targeting Hawaii undersea communications cable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Homeland Security agents stop cyberattack targeting Hawaii undersea communications cable

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

A cyberattack targeting an underwater cable that could have shut down telephone services, financial transactions, internet and cable connectivity in Hawaii was foiled last week by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations. Read more

Previous Story
Nisei Impact: World War II veteran left behind legacy of bravery and dedication

Scroll Up