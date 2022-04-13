comscore Short-term rental rules up for final vote at City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Short-term rental rules up for final vote at City Council

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kailua resident April Perreira Pluss and others held signs in front of Honolulu Hale on Tuesday in opposition to a short-term rental bill that is up for a final vote today at the City Council.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kailua resident April Perreira Pluss and others held signs in front of Honolulu Hale on Tuesday in opposition to a short-term rental bill that is up for a final vote today at the City Council.

The Honolulu City Council is expected to cast a final vote today on new rules for short-term rentals. Read more

Previous Story
Nisei Impact: World War II veteran left behind legacy of bravery and dedication

Scroll Up