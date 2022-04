Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The “Sistahhood” movement took on added meaning Tuesday.

The University of Hawaii women’s sports programs adopted the hashtag this spring — in line with the Warrior football team’s “Braddahhood” campaign — and seemed particularly appropriate with the announcement that Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu had signed with the Rainbow Wahine basketball team.

As a transfer from Cal State Fullerton, Wahinekapu, the Big West’s reigning Freshman of the Year, will be reunited with her sister and Wahine signee Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu on next season’s Wahine roster.

Jovi was named this season’s All-State Player of the Year after helping ‘Iolani win the state championship.

“I just love playing with my sister,” Lily Wahinekapu said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’m thankful for (UH coach Laura) Beeman for giving me a chance to come back home to play.

“Me and Jovi had a goal when we were younger to play high school ball together, then play in college together. Now we get to live out that dream.”

The sisters played together at ‘Iolani and Lily Wahinekapu was the 2020 Star-Advertiser Player of the Year. She signed with Cal State Fullerton and the 5-foot-7 guard led the Titans and ranked fifth in the Big West with 14.7 points per game and 3.7 assists per game on her way to being named the conference’s top freshman.

“I learned how to be mentally tougher and physically stronger and I learned how to become a better leader though my actions and also through my words,” Wahinekapu said of her season playing under Cal State Fullerton coach Jeff Harada. “I’m thankful for my coaches for believing in me and giving me a chance to come to the mainland and play basketball and giving me the opportunity to be a starting point guard. It’s something I’ll never forget and will be grateful for.”

Wahinekapu scored at least 20 points in six games with a high of 27 in a win over UC Davis on Jan. 27. She closed the season with a 26-point performance in Cal State Fullerton’s loss to UC Irvine in the quarterfinals of the Big West Tournament in Henderson, Nev. She posted nine- and 12-point performances in two Titans losses to UH this season.

“She has an incredibly high IQ, and her ability to read on-ball screens is very advanced for being a freshman,” UH coach Laura Beeman said of scouting against Wahinekapu this season. “Her ability to play at a Division I pace her freshman year is something that does not happen a lot.”

The sisters add to the local presence in the Hawaii backcourt with the return of Kelsie Imai, who started 21 games in UH’s run to the Big West regular-season and tournament championships.

“I think Kelsie Imai is going to be a wonderful role model for those two girls,” Beeman said. “They’re going to help her and she’s going to help them.”

Wahinekapu said she and her sister played with Imai, a Waiakea graduate, on a summer team, “and we got along very well and our chemistry is there. We can’t wait to make some noise and bring more people into the stands.”

In a separate development, Beeman confirmed that guard Nae Nae Calhoun has entered the transfer portal and is looking to continue her career closer to home in California. Center Maeve Donnelly has also entered the portal.

“We’re losing a great guard and we’re gaining a great guard and both of them are going home for the same reason,” Beeman said of the coincidental moves. “(Calhoun) just wants to be closer to home.”

“Her energy and her voice and her leadership was all really good stuff for us. As much as I understand and wish her well I will miss her just because I love that kid. … She’s a great kid and I hope going home helps her and helps her family.”