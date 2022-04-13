Dave Reardon: Lotte has produced no shortage of highlights
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:33 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013
Suzann Pettersen kissed the trophy after winning in 2013.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013
Michelle Wie danced the hula after her victory in 2014.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
In one of the top highlights in the history of the Lotte Championship, Sei Young Kim let go of her club and threw her hands up in the air after chipping in on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Inbee Park at Ko Olina in 2015. Kim did it again, holing a 156-yard 8-iron to win it with an eagle on the playoff hole.