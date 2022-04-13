Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis, water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior was named the Summit League athlete of the month for March on Thursday. Williams hit .362 with eight homers and 22 RBIs and went deep in seven straight games to help the Bison finish the month with an 11-4 record.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California freshman designated hitter went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs in a 14-5 win over Washington on Sunday to win the series.

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas sophomore shortstop finished the series 5-for-11 with three walks, five runs scored, two RBIs and two stolen bases to help the Jayhawks sweep Illinois State over the weekend.

>> Keith Torres, Saint Louis ’17: The Sacramento State senior shortstop hit .300 (3-for-10) with a triple and two runs scored to help the Hornets win two of three over New Mexico State over the weekend.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland sophomore second baseman finished 3-for-8 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and two stolen bases to help the Pilots win two of three against San Diego over the weekend.

>> Jonah Hurney, Hawaii Prep ’18: The Virginia Tech junior left-hander closed out an 8-2 win over N.C. State on Saturday with two shutout innings, allowing one walk with four strikeouts as the Hokies took two of three in the series.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior recorded the first three-homer game of her career, driving in four runs in an 11-0 win over Texas Tech in five innings on Friday. Alo finished the series 7-for-11 with five homers, two walks, seven RBIs and nine runs scored as the No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 36-0 for the season. Alo has hit 21 home runs this season and 109 in her career.

>> Kenna Higa, Kamehameha ’21: The Norfolk State freshman was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rookie of the week on Monday for the third time this season. Higa hit .625 (5-for-8) with four doubles, five runs scored and seven RBIs and also stole three bases in a three-game sweep of South Carolina State to extended the Spartans’ winning streak to eight, which is their longest since winning 10 straight in 2013. Higa leads the conference in slugging percentage (.663) and is second in doubles (12) and RBIs (29).

>> Maia McNicoll, Maryknoll ’18: The Northwest Nazarene junior was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday. McNicoll led the Nighthawks to a four-game sweep of Montana State Billings over the weekend, hitting .692 (9-for-14) with a double, five homers and 13 RBIs. McNicoll had two multi-homer games in the series, closing it with a grand slam and a two-run shot in a 16-9 win on Sunday.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ’19: The Iowa State junior shortstop finished 3-for-8 with a run scored as the Cyclones lost two of three against Oklahoma State over the weekend.

>> Cieana Curran, Campbell ’17: The Cal State Bakersfield senior centerfielder finished the series 4-for-7 with two triples, two walks, two runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base to help the Roadrunners win two of three against UC Santa Barbara over the weekend.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ’16: The Cal State Bakersfield senior shortstop hit a bases-clearing triple in an 8-4 win over the Gauchos on Saturday and finished the series 2-for-9 with three walks and five RBIs.

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly sophomore catcher singled home the game-winning run in the sixth inning of an 8-7 win over Hawaii on Saturday to complete a series sweep. Barrett finished the series batting 5-for-11 with a walk and three RBIs.

>> Gigi Araki, Leilehua ’20: The UC Riverside sophomore blasted a three-run homer in an 11-4 win over UC Davis in the middle game of the series on Saturday. Araki finished the series 2-for-8 with a walk, scored twice and drove in three runs for the Highlanders, who won two of three.

>> Tanisha Valdez, King Kekaulike ’19: The Kentucky State sophomore shortstop hit a solo homer in a 14-1 loss to Spring Hill in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

>> Moana Pinner, Hilo ’17: The Kentucky State senior first baseman, who was the only Thorobred to have a hit in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, doubled home Kentucky State’s only run in an 8-1 loss to Spring Hill in the second game.

>> Chenoa Au, Leilehua ’14: The Cal State Dominguez Hills senior second baseman went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in a 7-2 win over San Francisco State on Saturday to complete a four-game sweep. Au scored five runs and stole three bases in the series.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Taryn Fujimori, Mililani ’18: The Linfield (Ore.) senior was named the Northwest Conference student-athlete of the week in women’s tennis for the second time in eight days on Monday. Fujimori helped the Wildcats extend their winning streak to nine and take over first place in the conference with victories over Whitman (Wash.) and Whitworth (Wash.). Fujimori won twice at No. 2 doubles and won in three sets at No. 2 singles against the Missionaries before winning a third-set tiebreak at No. 1 singles against the Pirates.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter recorded his second double-double of the season with 15 kills and 10 digs to go along with two aces in a five-set loss to Hawaii on Saturday. Wilcox also had 15 kills with six digs in a three-set loss to the Rainbow Warriors on Friday.

>> Owen Chun, Hanalani ’17: The Concordia-Irvine senior had a team-high 10 kills in a three-set loss to Southern California on Friday and added another team-high 10 kills with six digs, three block assists and a solo block in another 3-0 loss to the Trojans on Saturday.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The Brigham Young sophomore outside hitter hit .480 with 14 kills and six digs in a three-set loss to Stanford on Friday. Browne had 12 kills, nine digs and four block assists in a five-set loss to the Cardinal on Saturday.

>> Jon Stanley, Kaiser ’18: The BYU junior libero had two digs and an ace in Saturday’s loss to Stanford.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Christina Hicks, Punahou ’20: The Stanford sophomore scored on her only shot attempt in a 15-5 win over San Jose State on Saturday and assisted on a goal in a 13-6 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

>> Koko Butcher, Moanalua ’21: The Occidental (Calif.) freshman scored the Tigers’ first goal in a 13-5 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on April 6.

>> Jacsen Donohue, Baldwin ’20: The Cal Lutheran sophomore had two assists in a 13-12 loss to Whittier (Calif.) on April 6 and finished with two goals and two steals in a 9-8 overtime loss to Chapman (Calif.) on senior day Saturday.

>> Taryn Sato, Baldwin ’19: The Cal Lutheran junior had a steal against Whittier (Calif.) and two steals versus Chapman (Calif.).

>> Lahela Rosario, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’18: The Cal Baptist senior assisted on a goal in a 14-12 overtime loss to Azusa Pacific on Saturday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.