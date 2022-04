Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it came to the University of Hawaii football team’s changing of the guard, a sixth-year, non-scholarship player seized the opportunity. Read more

When it came to the University of Hawaii football team’s changing of the guard, a sixth-year, non-scholarship player seized the opportunity.

After five seasons of cameo parts, Stephan Bernal-Wendt has competed primarily as the left guard on the Rainbow Warriors’ No. 1 offensive line this spring.

With center Kohl Levao and right tackle Gene Pryor completing their UH eligibility at the end of the 2021 season, the Warriors mixed-and-matched the offensive line under new head coach Timmy Chang and position coach Roman Sapolu. Eliki Tanuvasa moved from right guard to center, and left guard Micah Vanterpool went to right tackle. Arasi Mose has received significant reps at right guard, and Bernal-Wendt has been the leader at left guard for the first 10 practices of spring training.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Bernal-Wendt said. “I just have to keep my head down. Just like all my brothers in the O-line room, we’re all still working. No spot is solid. Everybody has a chance to step up. Right now, I stepped up. But you never know. I’m going to keep my head down, keep working, and be grateful for everything.”

At 6 feet 1 and 310 pounds, Bernal-Wendt can provide power on his run blocks and an obstacle on pass protection. His rugby background is useful on cross blocks and pulls. Bernal-Wendt can bench-press 435 pounds and squat-lift 545 pounds.

“I’ve always been strong throughout my life,” Bernal-Wendt said.

Bernal-Wendt has admittedly transformed from an introverted childhood. “I was a quiet kid, very quiet,” he said. “When I say I was quiet, I was damn near like a mute. A lot of issues back then in my life. Over time, my family has helped me open up. Everybody in my life has helped me open to be a better person.”

Bernal-Wendt attended Kalani High as a freshman, Kaiser High as a sophomore and junior, and played at Salesian High in Los Angeles as a senior. In January 2017, he transferred back to Kaiser, from where he graduated.

At UH, Bernal-Wendt played in four games in 2017, was named the top offensive scout for 2018, and appeared in four games, mostly on special teams, in 2019. He did not play in 2020. He played in six games in 2021.

“This is my sixth year,” he said. “Still a walk-on. A lot of tough things came along the last couple years. Here I am today. It’s great. I’m living in the moment, enjoying life.”

Bernal-Wendt has proven to be versatile. A couple of years ago, when UH needed help on the defensive line, Bernal-Wendt crossed the line to help. “D-line was just as technical as O-line,” he said. “I took some time to break habits of offensive line mindset.”

And then he moved back to offense. Bernal-Wendt said he used to study videos of the late Vince Manuwai, a former Warriors offensive lineman who went on to play in the NFL. “Overall, when I study, I try to critique myself, and see what I’m doing wrong, and what I should be doing.”

Bernal-Wendt said he pays for tuition and school expenses with student loans, Pell Grants and his on-campus job. Bernal-Wendt and some teammates help with parking and traffic flow when events are at Les Murakami Stadium or the Stan Sheriff Center. For Bernal-Wendt this spring, it’s been traffic guard or starting guard.