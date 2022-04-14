comscore Off the News: Isles’ weekly COVID stats show spread | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Isles’ weekly COVID stats show spread

  • Today
  • Updated 6:13 p.m.

Available statistics charting the COVID-19 trends in Hawaii are spotty now, but there’s enough data to signal the continuing spread of the virus. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Wishing smooth sailing for canoes

Scroll Up