Off the News: Isles’ weekly COVID stats show spread

Available statistics charting the COVID-19 trends in Hawaii are spotty now, but there’s enough data to signal the continuing spread of the virus. Besides news that Mayor Rick Blangiardi has caught it, the weekly Department of Health report on Wednesday shows a rising positivity rate, now up to 4.9% (5.6% on Oahu).

Now for better news: There’s no spike in hospitalizations yet. To track this, go to hiema-hub.hawaii.gov/pages/covid-dashboard, scroll to the bottom and tap the Hospitalizations tab.

Meanwhile, transit masking extended

Until at least May 3, masks will continue to be required on all public transportation, including Honolulu’s TheBus and commercial flights, as well as trains and transit hubs. As the BA.2 omicron subvariant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the order, which was set to expire next week.

The fact is that infections are rising, and the CDC doesn’t yet know whether severe illnesses and deaths will rise next, since they tend to lag infections by several weeks. Best to stay safe and protect others: Keep those masks on for the ride.