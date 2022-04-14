Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, infecting Mayor Rick Blangiardi
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:12 p.m.
Gov. David Ige joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream show today and answered viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.
STAR-ADVERTISER
”If there is a big spike, we may have to revisit masks. However, I noticed over the weekend that many people continue to wear their masks indoors. We know that masks work and they make a difference in keeping our communities safe.”