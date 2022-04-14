comscore Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, infecting Mayor Rick Blangiardi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise, infecting Mayor Rick Blangiardi

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

  • Gov. David Ige joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii" livestream show today and answered viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER ”<strong>If there is a big spike, we may have to revisit masks. However, I noticed over the weekend that many people continue to wear their masks indoors. We know that masks work and they make a difference in keeping our communities safe.”</strong> <strong>Gov. David Ige</strong> <em>In a statement about indoor mask mandates</em>

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii is ticking upward as BA.2, the more contagious subvariant of omicron, grows in the islands and after restrictions have been dropped. Read more

