comscore Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Japan travel agency resumes Hawaii tours

  • By Star-Advertiser news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Japanese travel agency HIS Co. says it plans to resume package holidays to Hawaii starting from May 1 departures, the first time it has operated such tours to one of Japan’s favorite destinations since halting them in March 2020 amid pandemic restrictions on travel. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii chef removes misleading spearfishing video from TikTok

Scroll Up