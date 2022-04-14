Kokua Line: Must I register online to report a pothole?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : I tend to report potholes as I come across them but when I went to the city pothole report page, it says you have to set up an account first. Why? All I want to do is go to the website, report the pothole and be done, not sit here setting up an account. … By the way, I was going to report a pothole that was previously patched but opened up again. It’s on Palolo Avenue at the intersection with Orchid Street. Read more

Question: I tend to report potholes as I come across them but when I went to the city pothole report page, it says you have to set up an account first. Why? All I want to do is go to the website, report the pothole and be done, not sit here setting up an account. … By the way, I was going to report a pothole that was previously patched but opened up again. It’s on Palolo Avenue at the intersection with Orchid Street.

Answer: As of Feb. 1, the city stopped accepting pothole reports via the web form you had previously used, instead directing online users to Honolulu 311, which requires the user to set up an account. Feedback we’ve received from other readers has been generally positive, because it’s relatively simple to submit a photo of the pothole and its precise location through the app. However, if you prefer not to set up an account, you can still report potholes on city streets by calling 808-768-7777.

Another reason readers like Honolulu 311 is that they can use it to report more than potholes, as the city also accepts complaints there about uneven city sidewalks, graffiti, damaged street signs and other hazards on city property.

Access Honolulu 311 via honoluluhi.citysourced.com or by downloading the free app; search for Honolulu 311 wherever you obtain apps for your smartphone.

Pothole reports go to the city’s Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance.

DFM says on its website that Honolulu 311 is “the most effective and fastest method” for reporting potholes and other concerns on city property. By contrast, the phone number is only for reporting potholes on city roads, not other problems.

To answer other queries: The city, state and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation each have a phone number to report potholes in their respective jurisdictions. We’ve mentioned the city; here is information about the state and HART:

>> To report a pothole on a state road, call 808-536-7852. According to DFM, roads maintained by the state include the H-1, H-2 and H-3 freeways (including on- and off-ramps), Kalanianaole Highway, Kahekili Highway, Pali Highway from Vineyard Boulevard to Kailua Road, Likelike Highway, most of Nimitz Highway, Fort Weaver Road, most of Farrington Highway, most of Kamehameha Highway, Ala Moana Boulevard, Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street between the H-1 freeway and North King Street.

>> To report a pothole on a road maintained by HART, call 808-566-2299. DFM says HART-maintained roads include Farrington Highway from Kahi Mohala to Waipahu High School’s athletic field, Kamehameha Highway from Sam’s Club to the westbound Moanalua, Kamehameha Highway (again) from just west of Arizona Memorial Place/ Kalaloa Street and eastward to the H-1 freeway ramps, including the frontage roads to Nimitz Highway, and Nimitz Highway from Valkenburgh Street to Aolele Street.

Q: How much does Summer Fun cost?

A: There is a $25 registration fee, plus an activity fee of up to $100, for a total of up to $125 per child for the six-week recreational program, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The activity fee is to cover field trips and varies by site, but won’t exceed $100, it says. Summer Fun registration will be in person this year, from 9 a.m. to noon May 14. (See story on B2 for details.)

Q: I believe I read that Hawaii has 13 state holidays. What are they?

A: It’s actually 14 in 2022, thanks to General Election Day, according to the state Department of Human Resources and Development. This year the state government observes New Year’s Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, King Kamehameha I Day, Independence Day, Statehood Day, Labor Day, General Election Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.