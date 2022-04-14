comscore Kokua Line: Must I register online to report a pothole? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Must I register online to report a pothole?

  By Christine Donnelly
Question: I tend to report potholes as I come across them but when I went to the city pothole report page, it says you have to set up an account first. Why? All I want to do is go to the website, report the pothole and be done, not sit here setting up an account. … By the way, I was going to report a pothole that was previously patched but opened up again. It’s on Palolo Avenue at the intersection with Orchid Street. Read more

