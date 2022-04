Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has promoted Andrew Giles to chief operating officer. Giles started his Kaiser Permanente career in 2015 as director of Environmental Services &Patient Transport. Most recently, he served as assistant administrator, Hospital Operations &Support Serv­ices, where he delivered strong results and helped manage day-to-day operations and support serv­ices. An item published on B4 Wednesday omitted his new title.

Accuity LLP announced the addition of a new employee and the promotion of another:

>> Jessica Gluck has joined the firm as tax principal. She was most recently with Alexander &Baldwin as tax director and prior to that served as corporate tax director with Outrigger Hotels Hawaii.

>> Josh Sakamoto has been promoted to audit senior manager at the firm. Sakamoto has been with the firm for 11 years after graduating from the Shidler College of Business at the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a degree in accounting and finance. He serves clients in the hospitality and real estate sectors and local government, and specializes in alternative investments.

