Summer Fun to operate at full capacity

Parents across Oahu issued a collective sigh of relief with this week’s announcement that the city’s longstanding Summer Fun Program would be operating at full capacity this year — masks optional. Read more

The program, overseen by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, will run from June 6 though July 22, excluding holidays, at 58 sites. It is open to keiki who will be at least 6 years old before Aug. 1 but not older than 13 by July 22.

In-person registration will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Summer Fun sites. Officials advise that registration can fill up quickly and there may be long lines.

The 2022 registration fee is $25 per child, with an additional activity fee of not more than $100 for participating sites that offer excursions. Eligible families may qualify for fee waivers with assistance from the Department of Human Services.

Activity and registration fees, or proof of waiver with identification, must be provided at the time of registration to enroll, according to a news release. Payments may be made in cash and by check payable to the City and County of Honolulu.

Summer Fun hours are 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, but select locations will offer Summer Plus activities for enrolled keiki before and after regular program hours at a nominal cost. The exact sites offering Summer Plus, and fees, typically $6 to $9 per day, will be announced later on the Summer Fun website.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when capacity restrictions were instituted, the city’s Summer Fun Program was free, with nearly 3,700 children attending in 2020 and over 5,400 in 2021. Now back at full capacity, officials said they are expecting attendance to return to pre- pandemic levels of approximately 9,000 keiki.

More Summer Fun kids means there is a greater need for seasonal staffing to “help to put the ‘fun’ into Summer Fun,” the release said. Jobs are available at dozens of sites and pay a minimum of $15 an hour. Adults interested in these positions should visit bit.ly/dpr summerhire for more information, including how to apply.

Summer Fun also welcomes volunteer Junior Leaders, who must be at least 13 years old before Aug. 1 but not older than 17 by July 22. To sign up, parents should contact specific sites for information.

Oahu’s Summer Fun Program began in 1944 with 26 sites “in response to a community need for positive keiki engagement during World War II,” the release said.

Separate summer enrichment classes, such as learn-to-swim, basketball and dancing, also will be offered at parks around Oahu. Registration for classes requiring payment will be conducted in-person from 4 to 7 p.m. May 16 at the park location.

Registration for free classes will be conducted online at pros5.hnl.info staring at 4 p.m. May 16.

All of the classes, regardless of fees, will be listed on that same website by the end of April.

The parks department says use of face masks by staff and keiki participants is voluntary. “DPR respects the individual choice whether to wear or not wear a facial covering in any public setting,” the release said.

Summer Fun Program 2022

Sponsored by the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation

>> When: Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 6- July 22; before/after care available at select sites.

>> Who: Open to keiki who will be at least 6 years old before Aug. 1 but not older than 13 by July 22.

>> Where: Check bit.ly/summerfunoahu for list of 58 sites.

>> Cost: $25 registration fee per child, plus activity fee of no more than $100 for sites that offer excursions; fee waivers available for eligible families.

>> To register: Sign up in person from 9 a.m. to noon May 14 at Summer Fun sites.

>> For more information: bit.ly/summerfunoahu.