Wahine tennis seniors go out winners

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Hawaii women’s tennis team celebrated its senior day routing Cal Lutheran 7-0 at the UH Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Read more

