Hawaii Beat | Sports Wahine tennis seniors go out winners By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:40 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii women’s tennis team celebrated its senior day routing Cal Lutheran 7-0 at the UH Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii women’s tennis team celebrated its senior day routing Cal Lutheran 7-0 at the UH Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Senior Nidhi Surapaneni led the Rainbow Wahine by winning the first singles match, defeating Regal’s Lauren Sebastian 6-1, 6-2. The other two seniors, Gitte Heynemans and Tal Talya Zandberg, won their matches. Heynemans downed her opponent, 6-1, 6-0, and Zandberg defeated Sophia Gawrit 6-0, 6-1. Hawaii is 10-7 and 5-2 in the Big West while Cal Lutheran falls to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Chaminade falls to Cal Lutheran Chaminade women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Cal Lutheran at Keehi Lagoon on Wednesday. Silverswords Marisa Luna and Skye Haraga opened up doubles play by taking two games from Regals pair Sophia Gawrit and Lauren Sebastian before falling 6-2. Cal Lutheran swept three singles matches, clinching the win and left the rest of the matches unfinished. Cal Lutheran improved to 10-6 overall while Chaminade finished at 0-11 for the year. Previous Story Warriors walk-on Stephan Bernal-Wendt won’t let his guard down