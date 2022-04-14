Wahine tennis seniors go out winners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii women’s tennis team celebrated its senior day routing Cal Lutheran 7-0 at the UH Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Senior Nidhi Surapaneni led the Rainbow Wahine by winning the first singles match, defeating Regal’s Lauren Sebastian 6-1, 6-2.

The other two seniors, Gitte Heynemans and Tal Talya Zandberg, won their matches. Heynemans downed her opponent, 6-1, 6-0, and Zandberg defeated Sophia Gawrit 6-0, 6-1.

Hawaii is 10-7 and 5-2 in the Big West while Cal Lutheran falls to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Chaminade falls to Cal Lutheran

Chaminade women’s tennis team concluded its season with a 4-0 loss to Cal Lutheran at Keehi Lagoon on Wednesday.

Silverswords Marisa Luna and Skye Haraga opened up doubles play by taking two games from Regals pair Sophia Gawrit and Lauren Sebastian before falling 6-2.

Cal Lutheran swept three singles matches, clinching the win and left the rest of the matches unfinished.

Cal Lutheran improved to 10-6 overall while Chaminade finished at 0-11 for the year.