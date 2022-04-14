comscore No. 5 Maryknoll routs No. 2 Kamehameha in softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 5 Maryknoll routs No. 2 Kamehameha in softball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.

This time, Maryknoll left no doubt. The fifth-ranked Spartans sent 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring 10 runs en route to a 12-1, TKO win over No. 2 Kamehameha on Wednesday afternoon at Sand Island Recreation Area. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors walk-on Stephan Bernal-Wendt won’t let his guard down

Scroll Up