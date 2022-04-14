comscore Hannah Green not deterred by windy course and grabs lead at Lotte Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hannah Green not deterred by windy course and grabs lead at Lotte Championship

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hannah Green shot a 6-under-par 66 on Wednesday to take the lead by one stroke over a group of five golfers in the opening round of the Lotte Championship.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Lydia Ko teed off on the second hole at the Lotte Championship on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jennifer Chang, left, Haylee Rae Harford and Janie Jackson exchanged hugs and smiles after the first round.

Hannah Green started Wednesday’s first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship in tranquil conditions at Hoakalei Country Club. Read more

