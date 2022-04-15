Editorial | Off the News Off the News: More questions for Sharon Har over DUI Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A special House committee is holding state Rep. Sharon Har’s feet to the fire, despite her acquittal on procedural grounds for a criminal DUI charge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A special House committee is holding state Rep. Sharon Har’s feet to the fire, despite her acquittal on procedural grounds for a criminal DUI charge. She’s been asked to explain, in writing, why she went out at night during the COVID-19 pandemic, drank alcohol although she’d taken respiratory medication, then got behind the wheel. It’s a legitimate request, as the committee considers whether Har violated a House code that members “conduct themselves in a respectful manner befitting the office.” Har was acquitted on procedural grounds; however her driver’s license was suspended for two years. As a lawmaker, she fought for that suspension rule, so it’s only right that we should hear from her in this case. UHERO assesses home-building regs The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization knows the local circumstances well and was quick to say the state’s challenging regulatory landscape isn’t necessarily the cause of high housing costs. But the results of its new survey are impossible to ignore: Hawaii outranks other states for its stringent rules. While surely land costs are the paramount factor, regs don’t simplify things. The real question: Which land-use rules are based on the isles’ limited capacity, and which are plain bureaucratic irritants? Previous Story Off the News: Isles’ weekly COVID stats show spread