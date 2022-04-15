comscore Editorial: Waste project too vague for bonds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Waste project too vague for bonds

  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

Next Level Solutions Group, Inc., would like to use waste that H-POWER doesn’t process to create energy that doesn’t foul the environment, while reducing the waste stream. In theory, that sounds like a win for the planet, this state and its people — but without access to enough information to prove it, we can’t buy in. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Use less water now to avoid shortages

Scroll Up