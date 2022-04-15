comscore Facts of the Matter: Neutrinos are ultralight, fast and exist everywhere in universe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Facts of the Matter | Hawaii News

Facts of the Matter: Neutrinos are ultralight, fast and exist everywhere in universe

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES / 2017 Off the southern coast of Lake Baikal in Siberia, an underwater telescope has been installed to detect neutrinos.

    NEW YORK TIMES / 2017

    Off the southern coast of Lake Baikal in Siberia, an underwater telescope has been installed to detect neutrinos.

The second most abundant particle in the universe after the photon is the neutrino. It is a shifty little thing. It has no electric charge, very little mass, travels very near the speed of light, interacts only with the weak nuclear force and passes through Earth as though it were not there. Read more

Previous Story
Nisei Impact: Veteran, 98, recalls joining famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team after Pearl Harbor attack

Scroll Up