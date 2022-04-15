comscore Kokua Line: What are rules on booster shots? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: What are rules on booster shots?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 p.m.

Question: I am confused about the booster shots. Are we supposed to get one or two? When? My health is good, and I’ve never had COVID-19 that I know of. Read more

Previous Story
Nisei Impact: Veteran, 98, recalls joining famed 442nd Regimental Combat Team after Pearl Harbor attack

Scroll Up