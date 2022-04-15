comscore L&L Hawaiian Barbecue serves up Waikiki convention to franchisees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue serves up Waikiki convention to franchisees

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, the largest Hawaii-themed restaurant chain in the nation, is celebrating its 70th anniversary by welcoming more than 100 franchise owners from 10 states and Japan to its L&L Convention at the Royal Hawaiian Resort and Sheraton Waikiki today and Saturday. Read more

