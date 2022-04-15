comscore Oahu North Shore homeowners defy state laws as they try to save their properties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu North Shore homeowners defy state laws as they try to save their properties

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28 Rocky Point resident Todd Dunphy confronted DLNR Chair Suzanne Case in February after his neighbor’s home collapsed onto the beach.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28

    Rocky Point resident Todd Dunphy confronted DLNR Chair Suzanne Case in February after his neighbor’s home collapsed onto the beach.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28 Todd Dunphy moved large amounts of sand to secure his home, the white house in center above, without a permit from the state.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28

    Todd Dunphy moved large amounts of sand to secure his home, the white house in center above, without a permit from the state.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it’s investigating after a beachfront property owner rented an excavator and moved large amounts of sand in front of his homes at Rocky Point on Oahu’s North Shore to protect them from erosion. Read more

