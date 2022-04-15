Oahu North Shore homeowners defy state laws as they try to save their properties
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28
Rocky Point resident Todd Dunphy confronted DLNR Chair Suzanne Case in February after his neighbor’s home collapsed onto the beach.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 28
Todd Dunphy moved large amounts of sand to secure his home, the white house in center above, without a permit from the state.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree