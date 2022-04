Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Accuity LLP has announced the promotion of three of its employees:

>> Donn Nakamura has been promoted to partner in the firm. Nakamura has been with the company for 23 years (formerly known as Price­waterhouse­Coopers). During that time, he has held key positions such as senior manager and principal. He specializes in state and local government, real estate, consumer products and PCAOB audits.

>> Darryl Nitta has also been promoted to partner in the firm. He has been with the company for 18 years and has been managing the Accuity subsidiary C&Y CPAs LLC for the past eight years. Nitta specializes in personal and trust tax preparation and small- business accounting.

>> Jessica Takahashi has been promoted to audit senior manager. Takahashi has been with Accuity for 11 years after graduating from Portland State University with degrees in accounting and psychology. She serves clients in the employee benefit industry, health care and retail/wholesale distribution industries.

