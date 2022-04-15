comscore Defending champion Lydia Ko the last champ left | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Defending champion Lydia Ko the last champ left

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Defending champion Lydia Ko put seven bogeys on her card in the second round after not having a single one in the first round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Defending champion Lydia Ko put seven bogeys on her card in the second round after not having a single one in the first round.

The Lotte Championship will crown a ninth different winner in its 10th edition Saturday — unless defending champion Lydia Ko can make up a 10-shot deficit and pass 32 golfers in front of her in two rounds. Read more

Previous Story
Hyo Joo Kim leads after 2nd round of Lotte Championship at Hoakalei
Next Story
Television and radio - April 15, 2022

Scroll Up