Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim defies the elements to lead at the Lotte

Hyo Joo Kim breezed through another windy day at the LPGA Lotte Championship.

Kim shot a second consecutive bogey-free 5-under-par 67 to take a three-stroke lead after Thursday’s second round at Hoakalei Country Club.

“First of all, I’m satisfied I played the same score and bogey-free round as yesterday, but I’m satisfied with today’s play more than yesterday,” said Kim, who is at 134. “Of course, there was a mistake. But the reason why I’m very satisfied is that it’s a smaller mistake than yesterday.”

Sarah Kemp shot 3 under and is in second at 137, with Haeji Kang and Ariya Jutanugarn another stroke back.

Kim birdied Nos. 1, 6, 13, 16 and 18, and hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation as heavy wind kicked in for the second consecutive day.

“The wind was fine in the front nine this morning,” said the 26-year-old South Korean. “There was strong wind when I turned into the back nine. So it made a high level of difficulty. But I think when it’s windy, the front nine is affected by wind more than the back nine. So I think I had a little luck that the wind blew in my back nine.”

Kim is a four-time LPGA Tour winner, with her first victory coming at the 2014 Evian Championship, where she set the record for lowest 18-hole score at a major with a 61 in the first round. Kim’s most recent victory was at the 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Kim, who started the round one shot behind leader Hannah Green, has competed in all nine Lotte tournaments, with her best results being a pair of fourth-place finishes.

Kemp was bogey-free with birdies at Nos. 5, 10 and 14.

The 36-year-old Australian has displayed a good short game at Hoakalei. Kemp had two chip-ins in the first round and another Thursday on the 377-yard par-4 14th.

“Yeah, my caddie sort of joked and he’s like, ‘I’ll just hit you just short on most of these then,’ ” Kemp said. “But, yeah, I actually hit it in the fairway bunker and hit a good 8-iron just short of the green. Yeah, I wasn’t expecting a chip-in. I just wanted to get it up and down.”

Allisen Corpuz, a Punahou graduate and the only local player in the field, shot a 72 and is in an eight-way tie for 17th at 142. She had three birdies and three bogeys.

“It’s been really special seeing how my game has improved over the years and really being able to say like before — I mean, I missed the cut when I was in high school, and just knowing that my game is in a good spot and I’m hopefully only going to go up from here,” said the 24-year-old Corpuz.

She easily made the cut of 3 over.

“Yeah, I’m really just trying to make the cut every event that I play in, and this one is definitely really special to be able to make the cut at home,” Corpuz said. “So it means a lot that I’ll being playing the weekend this year.”

Notables who didn’t make the cut were multiple-time major winners Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome and Inbee Park.

Green, the first-round leader, shot 4 over and also is part of the group at 142. The Australian had six bogeys and two birdies.

Defending champion Lydia Ko, a two-time major winner, shot 3 over and is tied for 33rd at 144. Her round consisted of four birdies and seven bogeys.

“To be honest, it wasn’t like that bad, my golf,” said Ko, a 24-year-old Korean-born New Zealander. “My score clearly wasn’t good, but (my golf) wasn’t like bad. You just try to take the positive and just go from there. I’ve played worse and scored better. It was just one of those days where I didn’t play that bad, but I just couldn’t score.”

Kang, who is in third, had four birdies and two bogeys in her round of 70.

“I think I hit wedges close enough to make some birdies and anything within 10 feet I made it, so I think that was the good part of my game,” said the 31-year-old South Korean.

Jutanugarn had five birdies and one bogey in her 68.

“Actually, when I keep playing I find this course pretty challenging because the green is really small and it’s really firm, so no matter what iron you hit on the green you can’t stop the ball,” said the 26-year-old Thai native.

Two-time Lotte winner Brooke Henderson withdrew due to illness and Na Yeon Choi, the winner of the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open, pulled out due to injury.