Mid-Pacific overwhelms 'Iolani Raiders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mid-Pacific overwhelms ‘Iolani Raiders

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mid-Pacific’s Karter Wong slid past ‘Iolani’s Jonah Velasco in the first inning on Tuesday. Wong hit a double and brought in two runs with the play.

The hits keep coming for the Mid-Pacific Owls. No. 3-ranked MPI sprayed 15 base hits, getting a 4-for-4 day from Kodey Shojinaga and a 3-for-3 performance from Chance Otsuka in a 12-4 win over ‘Iolani on Thursday afternoon at Damon Field. Read more

