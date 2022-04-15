Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 15, 2022 Today Updated 11:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL OIA West: Mililani at Campbell, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH, Division I: possible playoff. VOLLEYBALL High school boys: Punahou Tournament VOLLEYBALL OIA boys: Tournament, starts on this day runs through April 27 SATURDAY BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, No. 5 seed/No. 4 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed; No. 6 seed/No. 3 seed winner vs. No. 7 seed/No. 2 seed winner; third game loser vs. second game loser. Times/sites TBD. OIA East: Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Aiea at Kapolei. Games start at 11 a.m. OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waianae, 11 a.m. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, noon. OIA East Division I: Kaiser at Castle; Moanalua at Kailua; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA West Division I: Waianae at Mililani; Leilehua at Pearl City. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Kaimuki at McKinley; Waipahu at Aiea; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m. VOLLEYBALL High school boys: Punahou Tournament SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL ILH Division I Tournament Punahou 7, Maryknoll 2 W—Rustin Katsura. L—Miles Quemuel. Leading hitters–Mryk: Noah Hata 2-3, run. Pun: Nolan Souza 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joey Wilson 2 runs; Jacob Ornellas 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Kamehameha 7, Pac-Five 6 W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Hunter Belmodis. Leading hitters–P5: Ace Perry 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Anthony Ahu-Fisher run, 2 RBI; Tanner Pangan 2-4, 2 RBI. KS: Aydan Lobetos 2-2, 3 runs; Aukai Kea 2 runs; Dane Palimoo 2 RBI Mid-Pacific 12, ‘Iolani 4 W—Jackson Keenan. L—Trent Ihle. Leading hitters–Iol: Makani Tanaka 2-4, run; Brock Makishima 2-3, RBI. MPI: Draven Nushida 2-4, run; Karter Wong 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chance Otsuka 3-3, 2 runs; Kodey Shojinaga 4-4, RBI; Matt Lawton run, 5 RBI; Kash Choy 2 RBI. MIL Baldwin 10, Maui 0 W—Uluaki Oto. L—Jon Vergel de Dios. Leading hitters–Bald: Kuhio Aloy 2-4, 2 RBI; Makane Honokaupu 3 runs, RBI; Isiah Kekahuna 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Devin Lewis 2-4. 2 runs. SOFTBALL ILH Sacred Hearts 9, Mid-Pacific 8 W—W Fujiyama. L—K Kagawa. Leading hitters–MPI: T Kaspo 2-3, RBI. SHA: Keilin Brunn 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Shayla Anoina 2-4, run, K Parker 2-4, run; V Welch 2 runs, RBI; M Thompson 2 runs, RBI. Also: Pac-Five 16, Punahou 5 OIA East Kalani 6, Moanalua 0 W—Christen Horita. L—Maila Taga. Leading hitters–Moa: Maila Taga 2-3. Kaln: Maddi Hatanaka 2-3, 2 runs. Also: Kaiser 16, Kailua 1 OIA West Campbell 10, Waianae 0 W—Taryn Irimata. L—Alize Tangaro-Smith. Leading hitters–Camp: Cairah Curran 2-4, 2 runs; Paige Nakashima 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Leia Duropan 2-4, Lorraine Alo 2-4, run; Joy Freitas 2 RBI. Mililani 10, Pearl City 0 W—Dani Monroe. L—Ava Puaatuua. Leading hitters–PC: Mya Grado 2-3. Mil: Cierra Yamamoto 2 runs; Mackenzie Kila 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Rayna White 2 runs; Makayla Pagampao 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Also: Leilehua 9, Kapolei 5 Water Polo ILH Girls Kamehameha 14, ‘Iolani 4 Goal scorers—KS: Taimane Matua 2, Puali’i Zidek 2, Makana Fake 2, Melia Lee 2, Isabella Kapali, Olivia Hirayama, Emma Pascua Mitchell, Teanni Kaufmann, Carol Hutchison, Tatum Kahahawai. Iol: Elaine Hicks 3, Alexandia Labbe. Punahou 10, Le Jardin 6 Goal scorers—Pun: Emma Simmons 6, Reina Lileikis 2, Hazel Campbell, Caylie Saiki. LJA: Sarah Tarquin 2, Abby Ward, Siena Spagnoli, Alissa Sue Ako, Zoe Wiechann. OIA Girls Leilehua 14, Kalani 5 Goal scorers—Kaln: Alana Johnson 3, Isa Taylor 2. Leil: Taylor Smith 7, Lillianah Dewitt 5, Penelope Gaspar 2 Roosevelt 10, Pearl City 0 Goal scorers—Roos: Kaya Uchimura 3, Sierra Youth 2, Maya Uchimura, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba, Clara Lee, Maile Shiroma. 