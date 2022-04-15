Scoreboard – April 15, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

OIA West: Mililani at Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH, Division I: possible playoff.

VOLLEYBALL

High school boys: Punahou Tournament

VOLLEYBALL

OIA boys: Tournament, starts on this day runs through April 27

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament, No. 5 seed/No. 4 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed; No. 6 seed/No. 3 seed winner vs. No. 7 seed/No. 2 seed winner; third game loser vs. second game loser. Times/sites TBD.

OIA East: Kaiser vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Castle at Kailua; Farrington at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua; Aiea at Kapolei. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Waianae, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 10 a.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 10 a.m. at Sand Island Field; Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha, noon.

OIA East Division I: Kaiser at Castle; Moanalua at Kailua; Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park Field. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West Division I: Waianae at Mililani; Leilehua at Pearl City. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Kaimuki at McKinley; Waipahu at Aiea; Kalaheo vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school boys: Punahou Tournament

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

ILH Division I Tournament

Punahou 7, Maryknoll 2

W—Rustin Katsura. L—Miles Quemuel.

Leading hitters–Mryk: Noah Hata 2-3, run. Pun: Nolan Souza 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joey Wilson 2 runs; Jacob Ornellas 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Kamehameha 7, Pac-Five 6

W—Ethan Waikiki. L—Hunter Belmodis.

Leading hitters–P5: Ace Perry 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Anthony Ahu-Fisher run, 2 RBI; Tanner Pangan 2-4, 2 RBI. KS: Aydan Lobetos 2-2, 3 runs; Aukai Kea 2 runs; Dane Palimoo 2 RBI

Mid-Pacific 12, ‘Iolani 4

W—Jackson Keenan. L—Trent Ihle.

Leading hitters–Iol: Makani Tanaka 2-4, run; Brock Makishima 2-3, RBI. MPI: Draven Nushida 2-4, run; Karter Wong 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chance Otsuka 3-3, 2 runs; Kodey Shojinaga 4-4, RBI; Matt Lawton run, 5 RBI; Kash Choy 2 RBI.

MIL

Baldwin 10, Maui 0

W—Uluaki Oto. L—Jon Vergel de Dios.

Leading hitters–Bald: Kuhio Aloy 2-4, 2 RBI; Makane Honokaupu 3 runs, RBI; Isiah Kekahuna 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Devin Lewis 2-4. 2 runs.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Sacred Hearts 9, Mid-Pacific 8

W—W Fujiyama. L—K Kagawa.

Leading hitters–MPI: T Kaspo 2-3, RBI. SHA: Keilin Brunn 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Shayla Anoina 2-4, run, K Parker 2-4, run; V Welch 2 runs, RBI; M Thompson 2 runs, RBI.

Also:

Pac-Five 16, Punahou 5

OIA East

Kalani 6, Moanalua 0

W—Christen Horita. L—Maila Taga.

Leading hitters–Moa: Maila Taga 2-3. Kaln: Maddi Hatanaka 2-3, 2 runs.

Also:

Kaiser 16, Kailua 1

OIA West

Campbell 10, Waianae 0

W—Taryn Irimata. L—Alize Tangaro-Smith.

Leading hitters–Camp: Cairah Curran 2-4, 2 runs; Paige Nakashima 3-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Leia Duropan 2-4, Lorraine Alo 2-4, run; Joy Freitas 2 RBI.

Mililani 10, Pearl City 0

W—Dani Monroe. L—Ava Puaatuua.

Leading hitters–PC: Mya Grado 2-3. Mil: Cierra Yamamoto 2 runs; Mackenzie Kila 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Rayna White 2 runs; Makayla Pagampao 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Also:

Leilehua 9, Kapolei 5

Water Polo

ILH Girls

Kamehameha 14, ‘Iolani 4

Goal scorers—KS: Taimane Matua 2, Puali’i Zidek 2, Makana Fake 2, Melia Lee 2, Isabella Kapali, Olivia Hirayama, Emma Pascua Mitchell, Teanni Kaufmann, Carol Hutchison, Tatum Kahahawai. Iol: Elaine Hicks 3, Alexandia Labbe.

Punahou 10, Le Jardin 6

Goal scorers—Pun: Emma Simmons 6, Reina Lileikis 2, Hazel Campbell, Caylie Saiki. LJA: Sarah Tarquin 2, Abby Ward, Siena Spagnoli, Alissa Sue Ako, Zoe Wiechann.

OIA Girls

Leilehua 14, Kalani 5

Goal scorers—Kaln: Alana Johnson 3, Isa Taylor 2. Leil: Taylor Smith 7, Lillianah Dewitt 5, Penelope Gaspar 2

Roosevelt 10, Pearl City 0

Goal scorers—Roos: Kaya Uchimura 3, Sierra Youth 2, Maya Uchimura, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba, Clara Lee, Maile Shiroma.

Waipahu 7, Kailua 4

Goal scorers—Kail: Riley Jeong 2, Haley Jeong, Alexandra Freeman. Waip: Flora Thompson 5, Breeane Cabigas, Kiki Pacleb